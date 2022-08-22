For the second time in August, the Kuwait Airways crew succeeded in dealing professionally and expertly with an emergency situation, as one of the passengers on an outbound flight KU117 to New York City, Sunday, August 21, gave a birth to a baby in mid-air.

The Kuwait Airways said that the integrated training that the company carries out periodically for its employees makes them always ready to face any sudden and emergency situations, reports a local Arabic daily.

On August 2, the airlines announced that the crew of one of its planes flying from Kuwait International Airport to the Philippines helped a Filipino woman to give birth to a healthy baby.