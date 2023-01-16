English referee Sam Burkes was taken to hospital after a fierce shot hit him in the head while officiating a Third Division of the English Premier League.

Social media users circulated a video clip showing Burkes hit in the head in the 11th minute of the match Saturday, between Swindon Town and Grimsby Town.

The referee received treatment on the field before being transferred in the 17th minute to the hospital, before the match resumed.

According to The Athletic, Sam Burkes was left dazed and dizzy in the medical room after the accident, but was sitting up and talking.