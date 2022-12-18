In a funny incident, the Argentine police have arrested a man who kidnapped a bus full of passengers in the capital, Buenos Aires, last Tuesday, in his desire to reach his home quickly, to watch the World Cup semifinal match against Croatia.

The Argentine TN website stated the 53-year-old man did not like that the bus driver he was riding stop for any reason.

So the man took advantage of the bus stopping and the driver getting off it, to drive quickly towards his home in order to watch the match.

The man took the bus about 4 kilometers and then left it near his residence, and continued the rest of the way on foot. But minutes after he arrived home, the police arrested him to prevent him from watching the match.

The authorities charged the man with hijacking a public transport bus, and it is not clear whether he will be released from prison so that he can attend the World Cup final match between Argentina and France today.