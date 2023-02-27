The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Works, Eng. Mai Al-Massad, has issued an administrative decision requiring engineers of sewage treatment plants, pumping stations, and tertiary treatment plants projects to be present at these sites 24/7 to monitor the performance of the stations.

The decision says environmental requirements must be in place irrespective whether they belong to the ministry or the contractor, and pointed to the need to prepare periodic reports to be submitted to the undersecretary in this regard so that necessary action can be taken, reports Al-Qabas daily.