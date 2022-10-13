The Chinese electronic vehicle maker Xpeng Inc sent its “flying car” invention, the X2, to its first public flight in the United Arab Emirates on Monday. The company is launching electric aircrafts on international markets.

A two-seater electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the X2 is lifted by eight propellers – two at each corner of the vehicle. According to its manufacturers, the unmanned, 90-minute test flight in Dubai was an “important base for the next generation of flying cars.”

The general manager of Xpeng Aeroht, Minguan Qiu, said that the company is making step-by-step moves to the international market. Qiu said that they selected Dubai city because it is the most innovative city in the world.