Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low cost carrier, will fly twice a week to the beautiful coastal town of Tivat in Montenegro.

The sunniest city in the Boka Kotorska bay, Tivat is connected with the rest of Montenegro by the Adriatic Highway, a two-laned road that runs through the length of the Montenegrin coast. Visitors to the city can enjoy a wide range of water and other outdoor activities as well as olive groves and rustic villages set against picturesque natural wonders. Tivat Airport, located three kilometers away, is the largest in in Montenegro.

Jazeera is the first Kuwaiti airline to operate direct flights to Tivat Airport.

Rohit Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways said: “In our pursuit to offer direct flights to lesser explored destinations, we are pleased to add Tivat in Montenegro to our growing network. Montenegro will join Serbia and Albania in our list of seasonal European destinations. We are also restarting flights to Prague and Sarajevo this summer. This will give vacationers from Kuwait a wide range of cities in Europe to choose from with convenient and affordable flights.”

Jazeera Airways currently serves 65 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Central & South Asia and Europe. To book flights you can visit the airline’s website (www.jazeeraairways.com), or the Jazeera App.

Flights to Tivat will start on Sundays and Thursdays from 28 May.

Planned Flight Schedule

Flight Number Frequency From To Departure (Local Time) Arrival

(Local Time) J9 0367 Sunday Kuwait Tivat 07:45 11:30 J9 0368 Sunday Tivat Kuwait 12:20 17:45 J9 0367 Thursday Kuwait Tivat 08:05 11:50 J9 0368 Thursday Tivat Kuwait 12:40 18:05

Flight schedules are subject to change