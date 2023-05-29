Fly Arna, Armenia’s national, announces the launch of new direct flights to Kuwait City effective June 22, 2023. The new service between Zvartnots International Airport and Kuwait International Airport will be operated twice a week, offering travelers a seamless travel option between the two cities.

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency G6 324 Kuwait 15:45 Yerevan 19:10 A320 Monday/Thursday G6 323 Yerevan 13:30 Kuwait 14:55 A320 Monday/Thursday

Gayane Antonyan, Fly Arna spokesperson, said, “We are delighted to introduce the new direct flights between Armenia and Kuwait to further enhance the air travel between the two cities while providing value-added services. This new connection is a testament to Fly Arna’s commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences in addition to promoting cultural exchange and economic growth between the two countries.”

Customers can book their flights by visiting Fly Arna’s website (www.flyarna.com), calling the call center (+374 41 38 00 83) or through travel agencies.

Fly Arna’s product offering enables customers to travel comfortably and enjoy a value-added in-flight experience. Starting with the Airbus A320 aircraft cabin configuration that is designed to provide a generous seat pitch that allows customers on-board to relax during their flight. Customers can also enjoy a wide variety of delicacies varying from light snacks to sandwiches found on-board “Sky Café” menu at affordable prices. Additionally, tuning into a variety of free entertainment through the in-flight streaming service, “SkyTime”, which offers a wide selection of movies, TV shows as well as music and audio books.