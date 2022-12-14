Flocks of migratory birds flew over the coast of Kazma in the Subbiya region, in search of a safe haven for them during winter.

Visitors to the region documented pictures of thousands of birds entering Kuwait Bay and the sea coast, while the scene seemed like a simulation between those birds and the sea, as they rose and fell like waves during their flight.

The head of the Environment Lens team, Rashid Al-Hajji, told a local Arabic daily that every year, from the beginning of November until March, the lagoons or “great cormorants” land in Kuwait as part of their annual migration.

Al-Hajji estimated that there are 20,000 birds of prey, given that Kuwait enjoys a privileged location at the head of the Arabian Gulf, and being the last land spot located in the southwest of the Gulf.

Al-Hajji added, “The rhododendron includes 38 species, including species weighing between 1.5 to 5.3 kilograms, and a length between 70 and 102 centimeters, and some of them are small, characterized by their black color, long neck and long beak, and are social birds.”

On the date of their departure from Kuwait, he explained, “They leave in the month of March to hatch, and they are among the beautiful birds when they fly in the form of large groups that take turns in the form of rings and swarms and fly low.”