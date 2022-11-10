Yemen Airways said that its flight to Amman, Jordan, was delayed, Wednesday, because a flock of birds entered one of the plane’s engines while it was preparing to take off from Aden Airport.

A local Arabic daily, quoting Reuters, said yesterday evening the accident occurred while the plane was moving on the runway at the Aden Airport preparing for take-off to Sana’a Airport and then to the Queen Alia Airport in Jordan, when a flock of migratory birds entered the left engine, which led to the cancellation of the take-off.

The sources added that the process of repairing the damage took five hours, and the plane left Aden to Sana’a for its onward flight to Jordan.


