The Kuwait National Petroleum Company has submitted two maintenance contracts for the Mina Abdullah Refinery — the first contract for the mechanical maintenance services at the Mina Abdullah Refinery, where the value of the bid bond amounted to one million dinars, according to documents published by the Central Agency for Public Tenders.

The MEED magazine stated that the size of the bid bond indicates that this contract should be of a higher value than similar contracts that have been offered recently, reports a local Arabic daily.

One source said: “It is understood that this is a maintenance contract for a period of five years, and its value is likely to be between 50 million and 80 million dollars.

The deadline for submitting a bid for this contract is January 17, 2023. A preliminary bidding meeting is scheduled for December 28.

The second contract is for maintenance of electrical systems and firefighting systems at Mina Abdullah Refinery.

This contract is expected to have a lower value and has an offer bond worth 220,000 dinars, which will be valid for 90 days.

The deadline for bidding for this contract is January 22, 2023, and a pre-bid meeting is scheduled for January 3.

The Mina Abdullah refinery has been repaired as part of the $16 billion Clean Fuels Project. In September 2021, KNPC brought in the final units of the clean fuel project.

The project integrated and modernized the Mina Abdullah refinery and the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery. Since then, production capacity has increased to 454,000 bpd at the Mina Abdullah refinery and 346,000 bpd at the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery.