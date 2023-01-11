Many US flights are delayed due to a glitch with the national control system’s Notice to Air Missions System. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says it is working to restore the system that alerts pilots to potential hazards on flight routes following an outage across the country.
In a statement, the FAA said some functions were beginning to come back online, but “National Airspace System operations remain limited”.
American Airlines said the outage was impacting “all flights including all carriers”. Passengers have posted on social media that they are experiencing flight delays and outages across the country.
Andy Seltur, an employee at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport told the BBC all flights were currently delayed by about one hour.