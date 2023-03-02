The flexible working hours proposals will not prejudice the applicable working hours, pointing out that the current applied decision of the Civil Service Bureau has set the official working hours to 7 per day for 5 days week, with a grace period of half an hour attendance in the morning and a quarter of an hour when leaving for female employees only but others with special work conditions and nature must address the CSC.

Informed sources explained told Al-Anba said a great work is being carried out by the employment affairs monitors affiliated with the CSC to address all observations and implement the recommendations of the ministerial committees that were developed based on monitoring the reality.

In response to a question about handling observations made by employment affairs in the entities to which the system of monitoring employment affairs has been applied, the sources said the directives of the Council of Ministers are being implemented to address employment observations in all ministries and government agencies and attached institutions.

The sources added that this step was taken based on the recommendation of the Economic Ministerial Committee, after submitting the semi-annual report on the work of the Employment Affairs Control Sector at the Civil Service Bureau for the period from 7/1/2021 to 12/31/2021.