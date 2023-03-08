The Civil Service Commission is preparing to announce the official working hours during the holy month of Ramadan, which are expected to be reduced to just four and a half hours.

Informed sources told Al-Anba, that there are intense requests for the CSC to decide on the issue of flexible working hours and to apply it in the holy month of Ramadan as an experiment, especially with the onset of summer and the difficulty of enduring the traffic congestion crisis when people are fasting.

The sources supported the application of flexible working hours during Ramadan as an experimental step, so that the current half-hour time difference between ministries, which are divided into two groups, would be extended to an hour and a half during the holy month, while maintaining official working hours.

Meanwhile, the sources indicated that the authorities are coordinating with the concerned department to deposit the salaries of all state employees, starting from Sunday, March 19, pointing out that any case of delay until the following Sunday corresponding to March 26 will be very limited, and yet the authorities will work to avoid it.