Large flocks of great flamingos flocked to the shores of Kuwait, forming a natural painting that radiates beauty as they enjoy the warm weather that characterizes Kuwait these days and is suitable for one of the stages of the annual migration journey.

A local Arabic daily quoting the Kuwait News Agency said the scientific efforts of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences and the Kuwaiti Environment Lens Voluntary Team have cooperated under the supervision of the Environment Public Authority to monitor these birds using the latest monitoring and imaging methods, including drones.

The monitoring process, which also comes within the activities of Kuwait Science Month organized by the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Science centers, aims to observe and monitor migratory birds, learn about their types, and bring closer environmental awareness concepts, the importance of preserving habitats to the public, and introducing the importance of preserving biological diversity and the ecological range.

The number of flamingos spotted on the shores of Kuwait is more than three thousand, as they visit the country in the winter season (October of every year), and their migration begins during the spring season in May of each year.