The firefighting teams took control of a building fire in the Khaitan area after it broke out at dawn today, after they evacuated the building from the residents, 5 of whom suffered from mild suffocation and were treated on site.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Brigade stated that the Central Operations Department after receiving a report that a residential building in Khaitan has caught fire, dispatched fire engines from Farwaniya, Sabhan and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh centers and contained the fire.

Fire sources said the broke out in an apartment on the first floor and then spread to the second and third floors through the outside balconies and caused panic among the residents as smoke seeped into the apartments.

Upon their arrival, the firefighting teams began the process of evacuating the residents and fighting the fire and were able to control it quickly. Five residents who inhaled the smoke were treated at the site by the emergency medical personnel.