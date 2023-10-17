Five Parliamentary Committees, namely Health, Social and Labor Affairs Committee, Public Funds Protection Committee, Environmental Affairs, Food, and Water Security Committee, Public Utilities Committee and Women, Family and Children Committee, will hold meetings to discuss the topics on their agendas and the Council’s assignments to them.

The Health, Social and Labor Affairs Committee will vote on a draft law regarding charitable work and two proposals for laws regarding charitable and humanitarian work. The committee will also discuss a proposal to add a new article to Law No. (8) of 1969 regarding health precautions to prevent communicable diseases.

In addition, the committee will study the causes of drug shortages in private and private health institutions and centers. The Minister of Health and specialists from the ministry are expected to attend the meeting.

The Public Funds Protection Committee will hold a meeting to discuss the draft insurance report. The Environmental Affairs, Food, and Water Security Committee will visit the Jaber Al-Ahmad region, which is one of the key areas being developed as part of Kuwait’s 2035 vision.

The Public Utilities Committee will discuss the Council’s assignment to the committee regarding the sustainability of greening parks and streets and providing services. The group will also discuss a range of proposals willingly.

Representatives from the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources are expected to attend. Finally, the Women, Family and Children Committee will vote on the proposed law submitted by Members of Parliament regarding the civil rights of Kuwaiti women’s children.

This law submits that children of Kuwaiti women are entitled to all civil rights granted to children of Kuwaiti men, regardless of their father’s nationality. Overall, the meetings will be a crucial discussion forum for key pillars of Kuwait’s society as the country continues to develop and prioritize its needs.