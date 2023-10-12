The Jahra Security Directorate launched a security campaign against reckless violators of the traffic law in the Saad Al-Abdullah, Taima, Al-Naim and Al-Naseem areas and arrested five Kuwaiti juveniles for driving without a license on interior roads.

They are charged with endangering their own lives and the lives of others in addition to installing on their cars exhausts (make annoying noises) that do not comply with the GTD law, reports Al-Anba daily.

Moreover, the cars they were driving did not have insurance documents. The juveniles have been referred to the prosecution and seven cars have been impounded and towed to the Interior Ministry garage.

The campaign was carried out under the leadership of the Acting Director General of Jahra Security, Brigadier General Saleh Oqla Al-Azmi.