The fact-finding committee, formed by the Minister of Finance Abdulwahab Al-Rasheed, has monitored a package of violations and referred the accused to the Anti-Corruption Commission (Nazaha) for investigation.

The committee’s report point a finger of accusations at five officials in the Kuwait Investment Authority and the Tourism Enterprises Company, all of whom have been referred to Nazaha, says local Arabic daily quoting sources.

The same sources indicate the committee’s report revealed there are many rules and regulations in place in some institutions that need to be reviewed, indicating that the amount in question is estimated at more than 250 million dinars, saying Minister Al-Rasheed has initiated legal measures.

The sources indicated that the recommendations of the fact-finding committee includes reconsidering the strategies of the Tourism Enterprises Company projects and coordinating with the concerned sectors to complete major projects in record time to serve the company’s goals, government vision and development plans.