The Ministry of the Interior announced that the criminal security sector has taken into custody five people and seized from them about half a kilo of shabu and chemicals, and 70 psychotropic pills.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior said efforts to combat the scourge of narcotics and psychotropic substances and to arrest drugs pushers and smugglers is an ongoing process to protect the country’s youth from its devastating dangers.

The ministry said the suspects have admitted to trafficking and abusing drugs following which they and the seizures were referred to the competent authority in order to take all necessary legal measures against them.

The administration called on everyone to cooperate with the security men and report any negative phenomena to the emergency phone (112) and the General Department for Drug Control hotline 1884141.