The Public Security Sector of the Ministry of Interior has arrested five people for consuming and trading in narcotics, reports Al-Rai daily.

The General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior stated that the arrest happened in Jahra. The daily added, the vehicle of the suspects has also been impounded.

The suspects and the seized items were referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary legal measures against them.

In another incident the traffic police have impounded a car and arrested its driver for driving the car without a license plate and fixing an exhaust that made disturbing sounds.