Kuwait residents will have a long break this month for Eid Al Adha, spanning over five days. On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, which will be the second long break of the year after Eid Al Fitr in April, his includes one day of Arafat on Tuesday June 27 followed by three days of Eid.

According to the Gregorian calendar, which is most widely used in the world, Eid Al Adha (also known as the Festival of Sacrifice), will be celebrated from Tuesday, June 27, till Saturday July 1.

Work will resume on Sunday July 2