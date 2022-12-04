The Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources, Eng. Mishaal Al-Qarifa, announced that the authority is currently working on expediting the implementation of floating cages, fish farms and shrimp farming projects, which are expected, according to the plan, to reach self-sufficiency and shift to export, explaining that these the step is a qualitative leap in the authority’s work and achieving food security.

With regard to the zoo in Omariya, he indicated that the place was visited, accompanied by the Engineering Department, and a 4-stage plan was drawn up to rehabilitate the cages to ensure the safety of visitors — children and families — explaining that the matter depends on obtaining money from the Ministry of Finance to start the business directly, reports a local Arabic daily.