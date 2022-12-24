The Ministry of Finance announced the completion of the first phase of implementing the entertainment city project, which includes considering the comprehensive model for the project, in cooperation between the public and private sectors, in order to move the economic wheel.

An informed source revealed a local Arabic daily that the Ministry of Finance has addressed the Municipality, regarding the cabinet’s decision to assign Finance Minister Abdul Wahhab Al-Rasheed with the tasks and responsibility of supervising the follow-up of the implementation of the entertainment city project, indicating that the ministry has planned to establish a major entertainment facility that follows the best international entertainment models.

He added that the Ministry of Finance requested facilitating the task of the members of the advisory team to obtain all the information and services necessary to extract all the documents, plans and licenses required to start working on the project as soon as possible in order to complete the project and adhere to the deadline.