The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy announced that the ministry included within its annual plan for supply contracts, contracting and services for the fiscal year 2023-2024 the project of the first phase of the Nuwaiseeb power generation and water production plant.

The sources told Al-Anba that the project is part of the projects of the power plants and water distillation sector under the name of supplying, installing, operating and maintaining gas turbine units operating in the combined cycle with a capacity of 3600 megawatts as a first stage.

The project is based on the supply, installation, operation and maintenance of two gas turbines, one steam turbine, two water recovery boilers, and a seawater desalination unit with a total capacity of 75 million imperial gallons per day, in addition to auxiliary systems and equipment.

It is noteworthy that the station, which is scheduled to be implemented in 3 phases and produces a total of about 7000 megawatts and 180 million imperial gallons of water per day, faced many obstacles to complete its construction, as its implementation was delayed because of these obstacles, although the Ministry relies heavily on it to cover the growing production annually.

The sources pointed out that this station was scheduled to enter its first phase into service at the end of this year and the beginning of next year, but the obstacles that faced its implementation prevented this.

The sources also pointed out that the ministry is in dire need to start implementing this station, the first phase of which will increase production in the country, especially in light of the delay in the northern Al-Zour and Al-Khairan stations, with the aim of raising the production capacity in the country to meet the increase in demand, which ranges between 5 and 7 percent annually.

The sources stressed the need for the concerned authorities to deal with this station and finish its procedures as quickly as required so that they can be implemented in the specified time to avoid energy shortages, which the ministry can compensate for by purchasing energy from the Gulf interconnection for one or two seasons and not more.