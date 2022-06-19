After years of delay, the first offshore exploration drilling platform now rests at its location in Kuwaiti waters in the northeast of the country, marking the inauguration of a new era for offshore exploration drilling in Kuwait.

A local Arabic daily quoting sources, expect the start of exploratory drilling operations within 3 to 4 weeks, after ensuring everything is installed and secured and in place; surveys were conducted to ensure that there were no obstacles.

Acting CEO of the Kuwait Oil Company Khaled Al-Otaibi told the daily that at the moment 6 exploration wells are to be drilled and will gradually reach 16, indicating the company’s readiness to prepare all logistical operations from the Shuaiba port.

It is noteworthy that a large space has been rented for logistic works, while the second drilling rig is expected to arrive within 6 months of the first rig begins work, by the end of this year or early 2023.