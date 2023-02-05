For the first time in the Middle East, a multidisciplinary team at the Orthopedics Department at Farwaniya Hospital succeeded in performing knee replacement surgery, applying an international protocol for rapid recovery.

The director of Farwaniya Hospital, Dr. Ali Al-Mutairi, said this achievement is the first of its kind in the Middle East to be recorded for the hospital’s orthopedic department, which performed a knee joint replacement surgery for a Kuwaiti patient who was suffering from severe roughness in the knees, through the application of the rapid recovery program, which enabled the patient to walk within a few hours after the surgery without feeling pain.

Al-Mutairi pointed out that the global program for rapid recovery, which was applied in the hospital’s orthopedic surgery department, accelerated the patient’s recovery, stressing that this operation is an achievement that is the first of its kind in the hospitals of the Ministry of Health.