Eighteen-year-old Kuwaiti Hashem Maitham Asad, who studies economics at the Georgetown University became the first Kuwaiti basketball player to be enrolled in the prestigious university team in the United States.

Georgetown University is ranked among the top five US universities and its basketball team participates in the “Division One” of the American Universities League, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Although Hashem was nominated to participate in the UMass Boston University team, he preferred to join the first team of Georgetown University, after the assistant coach of the “Georgetown” basketball team contacted him and informed him of his choice to join the university team.

Hashem said for him it is like a dream come true to play in the Universities League just like the wish of every Kuwaiti and Arab basketball player to join the American Professional League “NBA”, stressing that he would also seek – after his return to Kuwait – to transfer his experience in American stadiums to the Kuwaiti players and have shown great interest in the game of basketball.

Hashem praised the great role played by the Kuwait Basketball Club and the technical and administrative staff in the club, led by Badr Al-Osaimi, and all the coaches, in terms of supervising his training and his fellow players, to hone their talent and experience in the game, especially after he succeeded in joining the ranks of the first team at the age of less than 18 and represented the national team.