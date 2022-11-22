The Court of First Instance ruled to reject the lawsuit filed by the heirs of the defendant, the late Fahd Al-Raja’an, which had demanded the suspension of the sale of seized real estate in a public auction.

The heirs of Al-Raja’an asserted in the lawsuit, according to a local Arabic daily, that this property belongs to them and that after the death of the accused, the criminal case must be declared null and void, and it is not permissible to sell or put the property for an auction.

In the lawsuit they had also cited the existence of errors in the auction procedures.