The Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital, Dr. Manal Issa Jaber, announced that the first gynecological oncology surgery was performed using a “surgical robot” device in Kuwait at the hospital.

Dr. Jaber told a local Arabic daily that this medical achievement is a significant qualitative leap in the level of health service in Kuwait, especially in the field of gynecological oncology surgery, noting that this operation was performed on a 50-year-old patient with uterine cancer, under the supervision Dr. Wafaa Al-Duwaisan, the operation was successful and the patient left the hospital the next day in good health.


Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR