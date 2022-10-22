The Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital, Dr. Manal Issa Jaber, announced that the first gynecological oncology surgery was performed using a “surgical robot” device in Kuwait at the hospital.

Dr. Jaber told a local Arabic daily that this medical achievement is a significant qualitative leap in the level of health service in Kuwait, especially in the field of gynecological oncology surgery, noting that this operation was performed on a 50-year-old patient with uterine cancer, under the supervision Dr. Wafaa Al-Duwaisan, the operation was successful and the patient left the hospital the next day in good health.