The Ministry of Interior opened the first evening school for male inmates in correctional institutions, reported Al-Jarida Daily. The inauguration ceremony was attended by several leaders of the Ministry, who joined hands with the Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Development and Activities at the Ministry of Education, Maryam Al-Anzi.

In her speech, Al-Anzi expressed her delight in addressing the audience on this auspicious occasion. She emphasized the significance of the evening center, which aims to provide inmates with an opportunity to receive education based on the prescribed curricula for intermediate and secondary levels.

Al-Anzi attributed the establishment of the center to the tireless efforts made by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the General Administration of Correctional Institutions. Their joint mission is to ensure that quality education is accessible to all individuals in the country, without any discrimination. Highlighting the fundamental belief that education is a basic right for every human being, Al-Anzi stressed the importance of equal educational opportunities for all, regardless of their circumstances.

The opening of this pioneering evening school signifies a step towards fulfilling this noble mission. The newly inaugurated facility demonstrates the commitment of the Ministry of Education in providing education services to inmates. By offering curriculum-based learning, the evening center aims to equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills to reintegrate into society successfully.