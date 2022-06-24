‘A Union of European Flavors’ comprises of recipes from 27 European Union countries

The European Union (EU) delegation in Kuwait marked a first by launching a cookbook with recipes from its 27 member countries. The launch event held at the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel at Burj Alshaya, was attended by several ambassadors and diplomats. In his opening speech, Ambassador of the European Union to Kuwait H.E. Dr. Cristian Tudor highlighted the importance of food as a form of expression of cultural heritage, identities, social lives, and traditions in Europe, just as in Kuwait.

The EU cookbook, ‘A Union of European Flavors’ is a celebration of European culinary traditions and its launch highlights unity in diversity of the EU, with selected recipes from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

“The EU diversity is best reflected by the richness of European cuisine, which is witnessed by all foreigners traveling through Europe,” explained Ambassador Tudor.

The highlight of the evening was a live-demo of the dishes with Ambassador Tudor and other ambassadors donning the chef’s apron to demonstrate some of the exquisite recipes. Executive Chef at the Four Seasons Hotel at Burj Alshaya, Thierry Papillier, and Kuwaiti Chef Hanouf Al-Balhan assisted during the demo, explaining the processes involved and highlighting the finer points of the dishes being cooked. Among the dishes cooked up were a Cypriot salad, a beef and olives dish from Malta, a vegetarian delight from Italy, a delicious German black forest cake, and Belgian shortcrust biscuit.

As Ambassador Tudor explained, “Food provides a unique opportunity to harness human connections and develop new relations.”

He added that Kuwait stands out as a close and reliable friend to the EU and is blessed with many high-quality restaurants serving European dishes. “When I start my day with a croissant and a cup of Italian coffee, I feel as if I have not left Europe. Such diversity of culinary options makes Kuwait an extraordinary and welcoming place.” he added.

The book is also available free for download in a digital format.

To download the book in a digital format visit: https://www.eeas.europa.eu/sites/default/files/documents/EU%20Cookbook%20inside%20final%2023×31%20RP%20spread.pdf

By Nita Bhatkar Chogle

Special to The Times Kuwait