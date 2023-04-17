The International Astronomy Center (IAC) confirmed that seeing the crescent on Thursday is not possible with the naked eye from anywhere in the Arab and Islamic world.

The center stated that seeing the crescent with a telescope in most countries of the Arab and Islamic world, with the exception of parts of West Africa starting from Libyam reports Al-Rai daily.

However, vision remains very difficult and requires an accurate telescope, a professional observer and exceptional weather conditions. It is expected that the crescent can be seen even using a telescope from anywhere in the Arab world, unless the aforementioned conditions are available.

The center added, “Hence, the principle of adopting the sighting of the crescent as a condition for the start of the month means Eid Al-Fitr will be on Saturday, April 22.”