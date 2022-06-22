After a hiatus of two years due to the Corona pandemic, the first convoy of pilgrims to the House of God for this year will depart from Kuwait International Airport to the Holy Land on July 3.

The Director-General of the General Administration of Civil Aviation, Yousef Al-Fawzan, announced, in an exclusive statement to a local Arabic, there is an integrated plan to deal with the current pilgrimage season, pointing 20 flights have been scheduled and an additional one, to transport about 5,622 pilgrims to the Holy Land.”

Al-Fawzan said the administration held several meetings with the operators at the airport and other related parties, and they discussed simplifying the procedures for travelers during the season and the Eid al-Adha holidays.

Al-Fawzan stated that “the operational arrangements for pilgrims’ flights and their departure times from the country have been arranged, in proportion to the numbers, and the departure and return of pilgrims will be through 3 buildings, T4, T5 and T1 to prevent overcrowding. This will be done by 4 airlines – the Kuwait Airways, the Saudi Airlines, Jazeera Airways and Flynas.

Al-Fawzan confirmed that “the quotas and seats for pilgrims were distributed among the airlines, in accordance with the policy adopted by the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation, in a manner that serves the air transport market in the country, serves the pilgrims and achieves justice among companies.”

Following are the procedures put in place by the DGCA to deal with Hajj this year

1 – An integrated plan to ensure the comfort of pilgrims

2 – Meetings with relevant authorities to facilitate the departure of pilgrims

3 – Distribution of seats for pilgrims among 4 airlines

4 – Terminals identified at the airport to receive 5,622 pilgrims to reduce congestion

5 – Hajj convoys are responsible for handling baggage both ways

6 – Support staff in the departure and arrival halls

7 – Providing additional counters to avoid overcrowding

8 – Arranging flight times to accommodate pilgrims

Al-Fawzan affirmed the keenness of the DGCA to provide all logistical services to the pilgrims, by allocating field work teams to serve them in 6 stations, starting with car parks, passing through the airport hall, the passport area and the transit area, and then boarding and taking off the plane.