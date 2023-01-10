The first launch of a space satellite from Britain ended in failure, after the LauncherOne air launch vehicle failed to put the vehicles into orbit.

The American company, Virgin Orbit, said in a statement on Twitter: “It appears that we encountered an anomaly that prevented us from reaching orbit. We are evaluating the information,” reports a local Arabic daily.

The company added that it had deleted a previously published post about the successful launch of its LauncherOne vehicle.

Virgin Orbit had earlier attempted to launch a missile loaded with nine satellites from a Boeing 747 in Britain, and the company said that the plane returned safely to the airport with the crew.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR