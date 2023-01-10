The first launch of a space satellite from Britain ended in failure, after the LauncherOne air launch vehicle failed to put the vehicles into orbit.

The American company, Virgin Orbit, said in a statement on Twitter: “It appears that we encountered an anomaly that prevented us from reaching orbit. We are evaluating the information,” reports a local Arabic daily.

The company added that it had deleted a previously published post about the successful launch of its LauncherOne vehicle.

Virgin Orbit had earlier attempted to launch a missile loaded with nine satellites from a Boeing 747 in Britain, and the company said that the plane returned safely to the airport with the crew.