After the evacuation of the Filipino OFWs from the Philippine embassy shelter yesterday, which was done in cooperation and coordination between the embassy, the Public Authority for Manpower the General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigations, security sources said the deportation center has received the first batch of 230 male and female OFWs.

The sources told Al-Qabas the 230 workers represent the first of the three batches that the deportation center will receive in the coming days, who will complete the procedures, fingerprinted and deported to Manila.

The sources revealed that the Philippine embassy will bear all the travel costs and that the 230 Filipinos will be deported within 72 hours of their arrival at the Talha deportation center.