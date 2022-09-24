The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Service Directorate said the Search and Rescue Center managed to retrieve a worker who had fallen into a sewage manhole Friday evening in the Sabhan area.

After a report was received by the Central Operations Department stating that two workers fell into a manhole sewage system at the entrance to the Sabhan area off the Sixth Ring Road while they were cleaning it in preparation for the rainy season, firefighting teams rushed to the areas and found one of the workers outside the manhole unconscious and was given first aid; while the corpse of another man which was still in the manhole was removed and handed over to Forensics.