The Public Relations and Media Department of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) said after a report was received by the Central Operations Department, this morning, stating that there was a fire in a house in the Salmiya area, the firefighting teams from the Salmiya and Al-Bida fire centers went to the site of the accident and put out the fire without causing any injuries, reports Al-Rai daily.



