A person suffocated due to a fire that broke out in a shop in Farwaniya, and the firefighting teams handed him over to the medical emergency department for treatment.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force stated that a report was received by the Central Operations Department at dawn today that a shop in a building had caught fire and dispatched firemen from the area fire-fighting center, reports Al-Rai daily.

The firemen said one person was treated for asphyxiation.