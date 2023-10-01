The General Fire Force’s Public Relations and Media Department reported that they received an alert this morning regarding an accident involving an overturned tanker loaded with highly flammable materials. The incident raised immediate concerns due to the volatile nature of the cargo, reported Al-Rai Daily.

In response, the Central Operations Department swiftly dispatched a team from the Al-Istiqlal Fire Station to the scene of the accident. Upon arrival, the responders confirmed that the overturned tanker had led to the leakage of a highly flammable substance. The situation was critical, but the highly trained team acted promptly to contain and control the incident. Remarkably, their rapid intervention successfully prevented any injuries or casualties, averting a potential disaster.