The General Fire Force, represented by the prevention sector, closed 11 basements in Hawalli Governorate that were used as storage facilities in violation of safety and fire prevention requirements.

These measures come in accordance with the prevention sector plan to apply preventive requirements to facilities, as successive campaigns have been organized by the prevention sector in the General Fire Force to enhance the application of these requirements that protect lives and facilities from the dangers of fire, reports Al-Rai daily.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR