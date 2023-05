The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force stated that after a report was received by the Central Operations Department this morning that two vehicles had caught fire in the Salmi area fire fighting engines from the Al-Shagaya and Al-Jahra Al-Harfi centers rushed to the site of the incident and put out fire.

The Al-Rai daily said, the fire started in a public transport bus and a vehicle, and the fire was controlled and extinguished without causing any injuries.