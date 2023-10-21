The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force stated that firefighters rescued one person who jumped from the Jaber Bridge into the sea with the intention to commit suicide at dawn Friday.

The fire source explained after the Central Operations Department directed firefighting teams from the Shuwaikh Fire and Marine Rescue Center to the site of the report they discovered the man fell from the Jaber Bridge but it was not clear if the person jumped deliberate to end his life or it was an accident, reports Al-Rai daily.

The man reported was holding to the concrete structure when help arrived. He was rescued and handed over to the concerned authorities for interrogation.