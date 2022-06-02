Firefighters rescued a woman with special needs and three others, including two domestic workers, after a fire broke out this morning in Block 6 inside a house in Jaber Al-Ahmad area.

A security source told a local Arabic daily the Central Operations Department of the Fire Services Directorate directed fire engines from Al-Sour and Al-Tahrir fire stations to help put out the fire.

According to fire sources the fire gutted a room on the roof of the house. The daily added, the rescued people were treated on the site by paramedic for asphyxiation.