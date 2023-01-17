The Al-Jahra Al-Harfi Fire Station team was able to untangle a child’s foot from a toilet bowl in Jahra, while trying to avoid further injury on the child and further aggravate the accident.

Al-Anbaa reported that the Public Relations and Information Department of the General Fire Force stated that the Central Operations Department received a distress call on Sunday evening, saying that a child had a foot stuck in a toilet in Jahra.

The department immediately directed the firefighting teams from the Jahra Search and Rescue Centers to the accident site. The firefighters immediately removed the child’s foot before handing the toddler over to the medical emergency response team.