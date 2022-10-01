The fire brigade said that the Central Operations Department received a report that a fire broke out in an Arab house, consisting of three floors and the firemen rushed to the area, surrounded the house from all sides and put out the fire without causing human casualties.

The fire started on the ground floor and soon spread to the upper floor. The house was badly damaged.

It was found that the fire was on the ground floor and extended to the upper floors

The teams started fighting the fire and were able to besiege it and put it out without causing any human casualties. The damages were limited only to material.