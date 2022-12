Saturday evening, firefighting teams from the Shuwaikh and Al-Shuhada fire fighting centers rushed to a spare parts showroom in the Shuwaikh Industrial Area and put out fire without causing injuries to anyone.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the Fire Force stated after the Central Operations Department received a report the firefighting teams were dispatched and the fire was controlled within no time, reports a local Arabic daily.

The store was reduced to ashes.