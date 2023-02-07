Seven children, between the ages of two and 14, and their mother died Sunday night in a fire in their home in Charlie-sur-Marne, about 100 kilometers east of Paris, according to police and firefighters.

The father, who was severely burned, was pulled from the house in the center of this town of 2,600 people and taken to hospital, reports Al-Rai daily.

The police explained that the children, who are 5 girls and two boys, and the parents were sleeping on the second floor of the house when the fire broke out.

Neighbors notified firefighters of the fire at 12:52 a.m. local time, and the fire was put out early in the morning, according to police.

The last similar tragedy dates back to the night of December 15, in which 6 people, including 4 children, were killed in a 7-storey building fire located in a popular neighborhood in Fo-en-Flan near Lyon.