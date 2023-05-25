The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force said in a statement after “a report was sent to the Central Operations Department this morning about a fire in the Souk Sharq fish market the Central Operations Department dispatched firemen from Al-Hilali and Al-Madinah Fire Stations and put out the fire.

Al-Rai daily said the fire destroyed a restaurant inside the vegetable section. The site was evacuated immediately, and the fire was fought and extinguished, without causing any injuries.