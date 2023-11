Tuesday, firefighting teams controlled the second floor apartment fire in a 10-storey building in the Maidan Hawalli area, without causing any casualties.

The Public Relations and Media Department of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) said the incident was dealt with by the Salmiya and Hawalli Firefighting Centers teams dealt with an apartment fire on the second floor of the building.

As a precautionary measure residents of the building were evacuated before putting out the fire.