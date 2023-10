The fire completely destroyed a saloon vehicle opposite a private school in the Salmiya area. The fire was put out by firemen from the Salmiya Fire Center.

A security source suggested that the fire was likely caused by an electrical short circuit or a lack of water in the radiator, reports Al-Anba daily

The Public Relations and Media Department of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) has called on citizens and residents to perform regular vehicle maintenance to avoid such accidents.